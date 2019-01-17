Koffee with Karan controversy: Internet thinks they found the 'moment of destruction', meme goes viral

By Online Desk

The Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul controversy has been making news since the episode was aired on Hotstar on January 6, 2019, and later pulled down. The comments made on the show has put the two players on temporary suspension, jeopardising their career.

While the internet slammed, trolled and criticised their comments and let loose a parade of memes on social media, the latest meme has won the game. In an edited video which is going viral on social media, KL Rahul points out 'Dhadak' as an over-rated movie, not knowing Karan Johar is one of the producers.

Online users are calling this 'the moment of destruction', the turning point which took over their careers.

Check out the funny meme/video:

I actually would not like to talk about them but this is way too funny to not be shared the moment of destruction. pic.twitter.com/fSyzbIyd5W — saumya. (@dilsevirat18) January 15, 2019

The light-hearted talk show hosted by Karan Johar is an entertainment programme where celebrities talk about their personal lives. Hardik Pandya too was asked personal questions which he replied to with 'sexist, racist and cringe-worthy' comments.

When asked why Pandya doesn't ask women's names at nightclubs, he said, "I like to watch and observe how they move. I'm little from the Black side so I need to see how they move."

While KL Rahul himself made no controversial comments, his support as a 'wingman' was enough to land him in trouble.

Hardik Pandya's father Himanshu Pandya has recently revealed that his son has not left home since his return. He has not celebrated Makar Sankranti like they usually do and has stopped attending to calls.

He has also reportedly lost his ad campaign with Gillette Mach3 as a celebrity ambassador and his honorary membership of Mumbai's Khar Gymkhana.

The final 'punishment' from BCCI is still pending while both the players are on temporary suspension.

