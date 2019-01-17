Home Entertainment Hindi

Koffee with Karan controversy: Internet thinks they found the 'moment of destruction', meme goes viral

Want to know what netizens think is the reason behind the falling of Hardik-KL Rahul? Read on to know!

Published: 17th January 2019 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul at Koffe with Karan. (Screengrab)

By Online Desk

The Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul controversy has been making news since the episode was aired on Hotstar on January 6, 2019, and later pulled down. The comments made on the show has put the two players on temporary suspension, jeopardising their career.

While the internet slammed, trolled and criticised their comments and let loose a parade of memes on social media, the latest meme has won the game.  In an edited video which is going viral on social media, KL Rahul points out 'Dhadak' as an over-rated movie, not knowing Karan Johar is one of the producers.

Online users are calling this 'the moment of destruction', the turning point which took over their careers. 

Check out the funny meme/video:

The light-hearted talk show hosted by Karan Johar is an entertainment programme where celebrities talk about their personal lives. Hardik Pandya too was asked personal questions which he replied to with 'sexist, racist and cringe-worthy' comments.

When asked why Pandya doesn't ask women's names at nightclubs, he said, "I like to watch and observe how they move. I'm little from the Black side so I need to see how they move." 

While KL Rahul himself made no controversial comments, his support as a 'wingman' was enough to land him in trouble.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul tender unconditional apology; BCCI members demand SGM

Hardik Pandya's father Himanshu Pandya has recently revealed that his son has not left home since his return. He has not celebrated Makar Sankranti like they usually do and has stopped attending to calls. 

He has also reportedly lost his ad campaign with Gillette Mach3 as a celebrity ambassador and his honorary membership of Mumbai's Khar Gymkhana.

The final 'punishment' from BCCI is still pending while both the players are on temporary suspension.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hardik Pandya KL Rahul Koffee with Karan Hardik Pandya controversy Dhadak Overrated movie Karan Johar BCCI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp