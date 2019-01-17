Home Entertainment Hindi

#MeToo mystery: Woman accuses T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar of sexual harassment, retracts claim hours later

The woman said she had approached the police against Bhushan Kumar 'out of frustration and depression' and that her allegations against him were 'malicious'.

Bhushan Kumar. (Photo: Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A woman filed a sexual harassment complaint against T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar at a local police station, only to retract it hours later, police said Thursday.

Bhushan Kumar rubbished the allegations.

In a letter to the senior police inspector at the Oshiwara police station, where she had filed the complaint Wednesday, the woman said she had approached the police against Bhushan Kumar 'out of frustration and depression' and that her allegations against him were 'malicious'.

"I had no such intention to malign his reputation and shall not make any false statement and allegation against him in future," her letter read.

The original complaint against Bhushan Kumar which she submitted at the police station Wednesday was hand-written, while Thursday's letter informing that she was withdrawing the complaint was neatly typed, a police official said.

The woman had Wednesday claimed Bhushan Kumar sexually exploited her under the pretext of helping her to get work in his company, a senior police official said.

Bhushan Kumar told PTI that the charges against him were 'bogus'.

The woman also asked 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' producer and Bhushan Kumar's uncle Krishan Kumar to withdraw an extortion complaint he filed against her at the Amboli police station in suburban Mumbai on January 14.

A statement by T-Series said Krishan Kumar had filed a complaint against the woman at Amboli police station as she was "for quite a while" threatening him to extort money from him.

The woman had threatened Krishan Kumar that if she did not get the money, she will file a false complaint of sexual assault against him and also drag his nephew Bhushan Kumar in it, the statement said.

Last year, an anonymous Twitter user had accused Kumar of propositioning her on the pretext of signing a three-movie contract with his production house.

She had detailed how Bhushan Kumar wanted to sign her for a three-film deal and make her a superstar as he saw a lot of 'potential' in her.

Bhushan Kumar had denied the allegations, saying the tweet was used as a tool to malign his reputation.

