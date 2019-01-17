Pati Patni Aur Woh  producers deny signing Taapsee Pannu

By Express News Service

The makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh — an upcoming remake of the 1978 B.R. Chopra classic — have any denied making any formal commitment to actor Taapsee Pannu, who has accused the producers of dropping her from the project without any prior intimation.

In a joint statement, Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Juno Chopra of BR Studios said, “When a script is locked, every director or producer approaches actors for the casting of the film, it is a basic protocol followed by almost all filmmakers. Similarly, for our upcoming project, Pati Patni Aur Woh, we reached out to many actors, who we thought could be our potential protagonists in the film.

The versatile actress Taapsee Pannu was one of the many actresses we had approached for one of the leading ladies in the film. However, we as producers have never made any commitment to her. We would like to clarify that our casting was purely done on the basis of who suited the characters to the tee. Tapasee is an extremely talented actress and we would love to work with her in future. We will soon make the official announcement for the final cast of Pati Patni Aur Woh.”

Released in 1978, Pati Patni Aur Woh was a successful comedy-drama film directed and produced by Baldev Raj Chopra. The film starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles and revolved around the subject of extra-marital affairs.

The upcoming remake will be directed by Mudassar Aziz; actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Pandey are rumoured to join the cast. Taapsee Pannu has a line up of films like Soorma, Mulk and Manmarziyaan last year. Her upcoming releases include Badla and Mission Mangal.