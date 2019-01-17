Home Entertainment Hindi

Pati Patni Aur Woh  producers deny signing Taapsee Pannu

The versatile actress Taapsee Pannu was one of the many actresses we had approached for one of the leading ladies in the film.

Published: 17th January 2019 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh — an upcoming remake of the 1978 B.R. Chopra classic — have any denied making any formal commitment to actor Taapsee Pannu, who has accused the producers of dropping her from the project without any prior intimation. 

In a joint statement, Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Juno Chopra of BR Studios said, “When a script is locked, every director or producer approaches actors for the casting of the film, it is a basic protocol followed by almost all filmmakers. Similarly, for our upcoming project, Pati Patni Aur Woh, we reached out to many actors, who we thought could be our potential protagonists in the film. 

The versatile actress Taapsee Pannu was one of the many actresses we had approached for one of the leading ladies in the film. However, we as producers have never made any commitment to her. We would like to clarify that our casting was purely done on the basis of who suited the characters to the tee. Tapasee is an extremely talented actress and we would love to work with her in future. We will soon make the official announcement for the final cast of Pati Patni Aur Woh.” 

Released in 1978, Pati Patni Aur Woh was a successful comedy-drama film directed and produced by Baldev Raj Chopra. The film starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles and revolved around the subject of extra-marital affairs.

The upcoming remake will be directed by Mudassar Aziz; actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Pandey are rumoured to join the cast. Taapsee Pannu has a line up of films like Soorma, Mulk and Manmarziyaan last year. Her upcoming releases include Badla and Mission Mangal. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp