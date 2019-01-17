Sushant Rajput to portray the role of a soldier in 'Rifleman'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following the success of his latest release, Kedarnath, actor Sushant Singh Rajput will be portraying the role of a soldier in the upcoming film, Rifleman. The action-based project is bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment in association with Pooja Films. The first-look poster of the film was unveiled on occasion of Army Day on January 15.

“Rifleman is our next film. We haven’t yet finalised the director. The film will definitely go on floors this year. The casting process is on,” a source close to the production house told us.

Sushant Singh Rajput has a packed line-up for 2019. His upcoming release is Sonchiriya, a Chambal-set dacoit drama directed by Abhishek Chaubey. The film is slated for release on Feburary 8. He will also been seen in Mukesh Chhabra’s Kizie Aur Manny and Tarun Mansukani’s Drive.

He started his career with television serials, including an award-winning performance in the soap opera Pavitra Rishta (2009–2011). He then entered Bollywood, playing one of the three male leads in Kai Po Che! (2013), and has not looked back ever since.