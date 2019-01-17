Home Entertainment Hindi

Sushant Rajput to portray the role of a soldier in 'Rifleman'

'Rifleman is our next film. We haven’t yet finalised the director. The film will definitely go on floors this year. The casting process is on,' a source close to the production house told us. 

Published: 17th January 2019 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following the success of his latest release, Kedarnath, actor Sushant Singh Rajput will be portraying the role of a soldier in the upcoming film, Rifleman. The action-based project is bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment in association with Pooja Films. The first-look poster of the film was unveiled on occasion of Army Day on January 15. 

“Rifleman is our next film. We haven’t yet finalised the director. The film will definitely go on floors this year. The casting process is on,” a source close to the production house told us. 

Sushant Singh Rajput has a packed line-up for 2019. His upcoming release is Sonchiriya, a Chambal-set dacoit drama directed by Abhishek Chaubey. The film is slated for release on Feburary 8. He will also been seen in Mukesh Chhabra’s Kizie Aur Manny and Tarun Mansukani’s Drive.

He started his career with television serials, including an award-winning performance in the soap opera Pavitra Rishta (2009–2011). He then entered Bollywood, playing one of the three male leads in Kai Po Che! (2013), and has not looked back ever since. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput Kedarnath Rifleman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp