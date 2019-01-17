Home Entertainment Hindi

Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan Talkies to release on March 15

Tigmanshu Dhulia’s upcoming film, Milan Talkies, is slated for release on March 15, 2019.

Published: 17th January 2019

Shraddha Srinath and Ali Fazal in 'Milan Talkies'

By Express News Service

Tigmanshu Dhulia’s upcoming film, Milan Talkies, is slated for release on March 15, 2019. Produced by PS Chhatwal, Filmy Keeda Productions, the film stars Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles.
The film is a love story set against the backdrop of the old world charm of single-screen cinemas. The first schedule of the film was shot in Lucknow, followed by Mathura. Milan Talkies marks the Bollywood debut of south actor Shraddha Srinath.

Director Tigmanshu Dhulia shared, “I have invested many years to make this movie one of the best love stories. It portrays a fresh love story during the time of single screens. This film is very close to my heart and I cannot wait to show it to the audience.” Producer PS Chhatwal added, “I am happy that this movie is under the creative guidance of Tigmanshu Dhulia and it will definitely be worth watching.

With a different love story and entertainment galore, we are looking forward to audiences watching Milan Talkies on March 15.”Milan Talkies also stars Reecha Sinha, Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, Sikander Kher. The film is produced under the banner Filmy Keeda Productions. 

