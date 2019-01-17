WATCH | Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam fight piracy through a fake version of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'

By UNI

NEW DELHI: As the film continues to set the box office on fire, the makers of 'URI' are leaving no stone unturned to prevent the film from piracy.

Performing a surgical strike on movie piracy, the makers took stringent measures to secure the film from piracy.

Many of Bollywood films get uploaded on the file-sharing platform Torrent as soon as the film releases.

Interestingly the makers of 'URI' have uploaded a fake video of the film so that people would download the file and later realize that the video file is not of the film, but actually, a video made by the makers which says that they have done a surgical strike on the site and their computer.

The video is a one of a kind initiative taken by the makers of the film to fight piracy of Bollywood movies.

'Uri' has taken a strong lead at the box-office with a growing trend. The movie has set the box- office on fire with a collection of Rs 46.24 crore.

Touted to be the first content film of the year, 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' has been winning hearts emerging to be one of the first hit of 2019.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is based on the surgical strikes which were carried out by the Indian army in 2016.

Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and debutante Mohit Raina.

The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and it has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Produced by RSVP movies and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has hit the screens on January 11.