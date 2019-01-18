Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia Bhatt urges CBFC to lift 'ban' mom's film 'No Fathers in Kashmir', board says movie offered certification

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), however, has denied having imposed a ban on the movie

Published: 18th January 2019 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Alia Bhatt has come out in support of her mother Soni Razdan's film "No Fathers in Kashmir", which is has been stuck over certification issues, saying the movie is about compassion and the CBFC should lift the "ban" on it.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), however, has denied having imposed a ban on the movie, saying that it is "unfortunate" that "unwarranted pressure" is being put by spreading "misinformation of a ban".

The board said any news of CBFC banning the film is "completely false" and all "responsible" people should take account. The film has been stuck with the CBFC for over six months and has been offered an 'A' certificate. Its makers have challenged the board's decision and demanded a 'U/A' certification, according to media reports.

Bhatt's comments came Thursday after actor Swara Bhaskar came out in support of "No Fathers in Kashmir" director Ashvin Kumar.

"Was soo looking forward to mom's @nofathers_movie#nofathersinkashmir!! @Soni_Razdan @ashvinkumar & team worked super hard for this honest teens love story in Kashmir," Bhatt tweeted.

"Really hope the CBFC would #lifttheban. It's a film about empathy & compassion. Let's give love a chance," she said on Twitter.

The media reports claimed that the CBFC has given an 'A' certificate to "No Fathers in Kashmir" and the makers think it is a completely inappropriate decision.

The makers have challenged censor board's decision and appealed to a higher authority, the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT), to look into the matter, according to the reports.

Regional Officer CBFC Mumbai Tushar Karmarkar said, "We are disappointed with the misinformation being spread about the film 'No fathers in Kashmir'. Any news of CBFC banning this film is completely false. And all responsible people should take account of that."

"We want to again clarify that filmmakers of 'No fathers in Kashmir' have already been offered an adult certificate and the reasons thereof have clearly been communicated to them," he told PTI.

"It's unfortunate that unwarranted pressure is being put by spreading misinformation of a 'ban'. CBFC will continue to do its work in a fair and transparent manner without succumbing to misguided pressure tactics," Karmarkar said.

Reportedly, fresh cuts were again demanded in the film and Kumar has been running between the CBFC and the FCAT to get an 'U/A' certificate for his film as he thinks that his film deserves a wider audience.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alia Bhatt CBFC Soni Razdan No Fathers in Kashmir 'U/A' certification Swara Bhaskar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp