Interview | I look for crazy and twisted characters: Siddhanth Kapoor

Chaos lurks in every corner of Mumbai city, so hints the trailer of Pia Sukanya’s upcoming crime-comedy, Bombairiya. The film stars Radhika Apte, Siddhanth Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi and fans out over the course of a single day — as three strangers get entrapped in a madcap chase for a stolen mobile phone.

Speaking about his character, Siddhanth says, “I’m playing very different character this time. He is not from Mumbai and isn’t expecting any of this chaos to happen.

He gets into an accident with an auto-rickshaw and starts arguing with the driver. Meanwhile, Radhika’s character (a PR professional) starts shooting a video on her phone while a third character, played by Akshay, enters the frame. Things get too crazy, so I give him a whack with a helmet and snatch the phone and escape. Thereon, madness ensues and everyone’s life begins to change. It’s a cut-to-cut, one-day story happening in an engaging Guy Ritchie space.”

Siddhanth made his acting debut in Sanjay Gupta’s crime-drama, Shootout At Wadala (2013), followed by a supporting turn in Anurag Kashyap’s psychological thriller Ugly (2014). In Haseena Parkar, he portrayed the role of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and in Paltan he played an intelligence operative during the Sino-Indian War of 1962.

Explaining his process of picking scripts and roles, Siddhanth says, “I am always looking for a lot of rawness in the characters I choose to play. They need to have a layered personality and a good backstory. I would rather play twisted, crazier characters than a plain Bollywood hero with abs. I love taking up challenging roles because they really shine out on screen. Even if I did three to four scenes in Jazbaa (2015), people still remember and talk about those scenes.” Bombairiya is scheduled to release on January 18. The film is produced by Michael E Ward under the banner of TriStar Pictures. The supporting cast includes Adil Hussain, Ravi Kishan, Amit Sial and Shilpa Shukla.