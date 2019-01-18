Home Entertainment Hindi

It took me years to realise I was sexually harassed by a director: Swara Bhaskar

The actress feels that many times one isn't able to recognise the pattern or behaviour of sexual harassment because as a culture doesn't teach to recognise predatory behaviour.

Published: 18th January 2019 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

Swara Bhaskar

Swara Bhaskar. (PTI photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Swara Bhaskar has revealed she was sexually harassed by a director but it took her nearly six to eight years to realise what had happened as the culture doesn't teach women to recognise predatory behaviour.

Swara, without taking any names, said the harassment happened at workplace and the director was being "predatory." "It took me 6-8 years to realise when I heard someone else talk about their experience of harassment at a panel discussion like this. I was like God, what happened to me 3 years ago was actually sexual harassment at workplace! I never realised it because like you said, I escaped. Because the person did not touch me and I managed to ward it off," Swara said. "I would just tell myself that this director is being. Whatever, but that is not the full truth. The director was not being an idiot or an ass, he was being a predator," she added.

Swara was speaking at a panel discussion on the life of Harvey Weinstein at &PriveHD's Prive Soiree. Actor Dia Mirza, Anand Patwardhan were also part of the discussion.

The actor said she wasn't able to recognise that pattern or behaviour because as a culture "we do not teach our girl children to recognise predatory behaviour for what it is." "There is so much of culture of silence, around sexuality in India, around the issue of sexual harassment, actually not just In India, everywhere around the world that we are just going through our lives without recognising it properly. We just recognise the discomfort."

Before moving to Mumbai, Swara lived with her parents in Delhi, who had a university background, and so was very aware of things, but said, "the real world is the world." She said she came to the film industry thinking if someone dares to proposition her, she will show them her "upbringing and values" but nothing of this sort had happened. "It is really sad, because then slowly I began to realise that I am just not recognising it. Because we are so endured to handle and manage things. Since childhood, if anything happens there is no one to tell you that this is sexual harassment," she said.

The "Veere Di Wedding" actor said women avoid taking legal route because they face a hostile society. "First of these things is completely inhospitable and hostile society and a culture that actively or sub-consciously enables predators. We should use this moment to not just talk about the one predator that got caught and got glamourised. "But we should also talk about the culture that enables these predators to reach the position of power they do. So, it's also a question of making ourselves aware of many things that go into legitimising predatory behaviour," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swara Bhaskar Swara Bhaskar sexual harrasment Prive Soiree Dia Mirza Anand Patwardhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp