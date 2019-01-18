Home Entertainment Hindi

‘Men and women need to work together’

By Express News Service

FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) recently extended its support to the United Nations (UN) HeForShe campaign as well as to Vibha Bakshi’s latest documentary film ‘Son Rise’ which glorifies men as heroes for gender rights in the state of Haryana.

“Men and women have to work together to get systemic reform. One thing that remains certain is that gender balance can be achieved by engaging men in their initiatives to ensure equality for women in the society. We need to make sure women feel supported and are never held back because of their gender,” said Pinky Reddy, president, FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) while speaking at the premier function of national award-winning filmmaker Vibha Bakshi’s latest documentary film Son Rise.

‘Son Rise is not a film but a movement where men stand up and take a pledge to build a safer society for women and children,” said Reddy. The film focuses on the lives of ordinary men doing extraordinary things to support women and help them rise in Haryana. 

“FLO  has always stressed on the need of true gender equality as it is intrinsically linked to sustainable development. Empowerment of women and gender parity is an economic imperative. This stands true more so today in the global context – when women are empowered and can claim their rights and access to land, leadership opportunities – economies grow, food security is enhanced and prospects are improved for current and future generations. Men have major role in supporting such initiatives” Reddy said.

“The film Son Rise is part of United Nations he4she movement - an initiative under which people of all gender stand in solidarity with women to create a bold, visible and united force for gender equality” said Nishtha Satyam, Deputy Country Representative, UN Women speaking on the occasion.
The film was premiered at India Habitat Centre. The who’s who of Delhi attended the premiere including Additional Solicitor General, Madhvi Devan, former Delhi 

Police Commissioner, Neeraj Kumar, G Parthasarathy, principal St Stephen’s College, Prof. John Verghese. 

