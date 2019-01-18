Home Entertainment Hindi

Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma to head to Punjab for film

Based in Hoshiarpur, Sonkashi plays a happy-go-lucky Punjabi girl who adores her family and will go to any length to see them happy even if it means not living her dreams.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actors Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Nadira Babbar will shoot in Punjab for a slice of life entertainer.

The shooting will begin on January 25.

Directed by debutant Shilpi Dasgupta, the film has been written by Gautam Mehra.

"I am extremely happy to be part of this film which is so close to the world around us, to step into the shoes of a small town girl, and face the hilarious, madcap challenges thrown at her. Full of flavour, fun and emotions; I am so looking forward to begin this journey," Sonakshi said in a statement.

Producers Bhushan Kumar and Mahaveer Jain have joined hands with director-turned-producer Mrighdeep Singh Lamba for the yet-to-be-titled film.

Bhushan Kumar said: "It is a slice of life film with superb ensemble cast. The film will make you laugh, cry and fall in love with every character."

Lamba added: "When emotions come strongly with laughter, it's a story worth one's time. The film explores the extraordinary dreams of an ordinary girl in a madcap world."

The film is slated to release later this year.

Sonakshi Sinha

