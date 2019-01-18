Special screening of Kangana's 'Manikarnika' to be held for President Kovind

By PTI

MUMBAI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday will attend a special screening of Kangana Ranaut-fronted "Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi" at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The period drama will be screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

Members of the film's cast and crew of the film among others will also be present.

"Rani Lakshmi Bai is a national hero. Our entire team is really looking forward to present 'Manikarnika', a story about Rani Lakshmi Bai's strength and bravery for an independent India, to the most important entity of the Republic of India, our Hon'ble President," Kangana said in a statement.

Zee Studios' "Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi" has been directed by Krish and Kangana.

Punit Goenka, MD and CEO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, said the team is honoured to have the president watch the film before its theatrical release.

The film also features Ankita Lokhande, Suresh Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni, Danny Denzongappa and Jisshu Sengupta.

"Manikarnika" is scheduled to release on January 25 and will clash with "Thackeray" at the box office.