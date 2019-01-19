Home Entertainment Hindi

I didn't come to film industry to stand behind anyone: Abhishek Bachchan

In the upcoming episode of 'Koffee with Karan', Abhishek was joined on the couch by his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Published: 19th January 2019 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Abhishek Bachchan's last few movies before his sabbatical that ended with "Manmarziyaan" were majorly second leads in big budget movies. He says it's heartbreaking for any actor who has been at centrestage to move away.

Asked how much of a problem it is to stand behind a bigger star, he told filmmaker and "Koffee With Karan" host Karan Johar: "It is heartbreaking to any actor who has been centrestage to be shadowed by another actor in the lead."

"The industry is a brutal place. I don't think anyone is entitled to say that I am who I am so I deserve this. No, you have to earn it. Moving from centre to left is heartbreaking but you have to use that hurt to inspire yourself to get back into the centre again."

ALSO READ: There's sacrifice in everything you do, says Abhishek Bachchan

In the upcoming episode of "Koffee with Karan", to be aired on Star World on Sunday, Abhishek was joined on the couch by his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda, a statement said.

Last year, Abhishek was seen in "Manmarziyaan", which came two years after he featured in "Housefull 3". He says his sabbatical from the industry was a result of a self-realisation about complacency towards his work.

ALSO READ: I must give credit to media for giving people platform to raise their voices, says Abhishek Bachchan

Karan asked Abhishek: "Is there a reason you took this backseat from cinema, did you feel the pressure of what was happening in your career, that's why?"

Abhishek replied: "It's tricky Karan. I don't think it was the pressure of what was happening. Rather it was more about my approach towards my work which I thought was incorrect. I was becoming very complacent and comfortable."

"To call a spade a spade, I was part of huge films, huge budgets, huge stars, huge collections, everything was hunky dory. I had no pressure on me because I was standing behind somebody else who takes all the pressure. I was making lots of money and so were those films...it became very easy. I didn't come to industry to stand behind anyone," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abhishek Bachchan Bollywood Koffee With Karan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp