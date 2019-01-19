Home Entertainment Hindi

I thought 'Uri: The Surgical Strike​' would be a great start, says Manasi Parekh Gohil​

The military drama is based on the 2016 surgical strike carried out by the Indian Armed forces across the border.

Published: 19th January 2019 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Actress-singer Manasi Parekh Gohil

Actress-singer Manasi Parekh Gohil (Photo | Manasi Parekh Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Manasi Parekh Gohil felt that "Uri: The Surgical Strike" was a great way to start her Bollywood journey.

The actress has featured in several advertisements and TV shows like "Sumit Sambhal Lega".

"I decided to do 'Uri...' because it seemed to be a very strong role. Since I hadn't done Bollywood films before this, I thought this would be a great start," Manasi said in a statement.

She also shared that the film's director Aditya Dhar was very clear about what he wanted and the story on the surgical strikes "made the film a brilliant package".

"My character Neha is an army officer's wife. She is full of life and very energetic. She is the glue that binds the whole family together. Through the character of Neha, I was portraying a mother, a wife, a sister and a daughter. I was portraying various shades through one character," she added.

The movie, released earlier this month, also stars Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Mohit Raina.

TAGS
Manasi Parekh Gohil​ Uri The Surgical Strike Uri film

