Looking forward to work with Ajay Devgn again: Anand Pandit

MUMBAI: Producer Anand Pandit is happy to back "Total Dhamaal" and he is especially looking forward to work with actor Ajay Devgn, who is also co-producing the project.

The film is also being backed by Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar and Sri Adhikari Brothers.

Pandit, who has worked with Ajay in "Drishyam", said in a statement: "It's always wonderful working with Ajay Devgn because his professionalism and understanding of cinema is supreme. 'Total Dhamaal' is an out-and-out comedy and it's an entertainer. I personally love entertainers and I'm excited at being part of 'Total Dhamaal'."

The film stars an ensemble cast which includes Ajay, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaaferi, Boman Irani and Sanjay Mishra, the poster of the film was launched today by Ajay Devgn.

Produced by Fox Star Studios in association with Ajay Devgn Films, Maruti International and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, and directed and co-produced by Indra Kumar, "Total Dhamaal" will release on February 22.