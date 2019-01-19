Mark Ruffalo-starrer 'Begin Again' is getting Bollywood adaptation

By IANS

MUMBAI: Hollywood musical comedy-drama, "Begin Again", starring Mark Ruffalo, Keira Knightley and Adam Levine, will get a Bollywood adaptation. It will be helmed by "Veere Di Wedding" director Shashanka Ghosh.

The Hollywood film revolved around a chance encounter between a struggling record-label executive (Ruffalo) and a young singer-songwriter (Knightley), new to Manhattan, which turns into a promising collaboration between the two talents.

The scripting for the Hindi adaptation is presently underway with Arshad Syed as the writer.

"We want to tell a story about the world of music and fresh voices in sound on the Indian scene. And through that, a take on urban relationships that don't necessarily mean love and marriage and happily ever after," Ghosh said in a statement.

"The worlds explored here are deeper than surface level - heart, hurt, passion, and above all - music."

For the film, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment have come together.

Producer Bhushan Kumar said: "'Begin Again' will give us an opportunity to create music that is the most important element of the film.

"The original film is a masterpiece that is appreciated by critics as well as the audiences. The film is still in the writing process but I hope to get together the best of the soundtracks from our musicians to make a unique music album."

Producer Vikram Malhotra added: "It's a soul-stirring film with disarming emotional candour and intimacy. The film's music is brilliantly woven into the story."

Since the film is still in its scripting stage, the director said: "We would like to finish the script, and ideally the music, before we cast."

The Hindi adaptation is in association with AMBI Group with Andrea Lervolino and Monika Bacardi as the executive producers.