I have a fascination for creative people: Aamir Khan

On the work front, there have been reports that Aamir will be part of an Osho biopic, based on spiritual guru Rajneesh.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: His films may be one of the most money minting releases, but when it comes to choosing a story Aamir Khan follows his heart and the business aspect does not come into consideration.

The 53-year-old superstar, who made some unusual choices in his close to three-decade-long career, made experimental cinema mainstream by giving hits like "Sarfarosh", "Lagaan", "Dil Chahta Hai", "Rang De Basanti", "Taare Zameen Par", "3 Idiots", "Dangal" and "Secret Superstar".

"As a creative person, I have always followed my heart and worked on films that have touched and moved me. And these are often films that are considered risky by the market and when these films get accepted by people it gives me lot of strength and confidence. Also, it reinforces the belief I have in storytelling and creativity," Aamir told PTI.

The actor was speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of the National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday.

Aamir praised the initiative by the government.

"I am a student of cinema and a lover of history. I am glad this museum has started. I am keen to look at it all through. I have a fascination for creative people, like who started the film industry and who made all these silent films, talkies, black and white and colour films. Whenever there is a book on any film personality I always buy, I like to read about that time." 

On the work front, there have been reports that Aamir will be part of an Osho biopic, based on spiritual guru Rajneesh but there is no official announcement from the actor on his upcoming films.

