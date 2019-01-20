Home Entertainment Hindi

'Manikarnika' controversy: Karni Sena threatens to ruin Kangana Ranaut's career

Ajay Singh Sengar claimed that if the film, in any way, insults the queen of Jhansi, the Hindu society will not forgive Kangana Ranaut.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in 'Manikarnika'. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Karni Sena on Saturday warned 'Manikarnika' Kangana Ranaut that if she continues to voice dissent against the outfit, they would ruin her career prospects and burn her film sets.

This comes a day after Kangana issued a statement saying that she will destroy the Karni Sena if they continue to harass her over the release of 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.'

"Four historians have certified Manikarnika, we have got censor certificate as well, Karni Sena has been conveyed this but they are continuing to harass me. If they don't stop then they should know I am also a Rajput and I will destroy each one of them," she had said on Friday.

ALSO READ: Will destroy each one of them, says Kangana Ranaut on Karni Sena over Manikarnika row

Reflecting on Kangana's statement, Ajay Singh Sengar, president of Maharashtra Karni Sena said, "If she continues to threaten the members of our outfit, we will not let her walk freely in Maharashtra and will burn her film sets."

He also claimed that if the film, in any way, insults the queen of Jhansi, the Hindu society will not forgive her.

ALSO READ: There is no rift between Kangana Ranaut and Krish, says 'Manikarnika' writer

Earlier this week, the outfit had written to producers, director and the writers of 'Manikarnika' that if the image of Rani Laxmibai is maligned in the film or if she is shown to be the lover of some British national, the makers will have to "face consequences."

The Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2019.

The period drama is based on the life and struggles of Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi and her war against the British East India Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

The film is slated to hit the big screens on January 25.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp