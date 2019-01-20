Home Entertainment Hindi

Nice to see Bollywood celebrities associate with social causes: John Abraham

John Abraham was interacting with the media at a meet and greet session for Habitat Humanity India on Saturday here.

Published: 20th January 2019 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

John Abraham

Bollywood actor John Abraham (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor John Abraham, who is the face of Habitat Humanity India that builds houses for homeless people in the country, said that he feels nice when he sees his colleagues from Bollywood associate themselves with various kinds of social causes.

John was interacting with the media at a meet and greet session for Habitat Humanity India on Saturday here.

Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have been associated with various kinds of social causes.

"It's very good. As a film industry person, I feel that it's great that more people are coming forward with various social causes. I think if you are in position and you have a platform, then you must do it.

"It's really nice to see that many people are working towards social causes because it's not just a good thing for our country but for the entire world," the actor said.

When asked whether he wanted any celebrity to join the Habitat Humanity India's initiative, John said: "I hope more and more celebrities will associate themselves with this cause.

"It's just that they have to be given some direction and that direction doesn't usually happen through agents and managers. It can happen through people like us who can influence them so, I would love for more people to come in."

John, who is currently sporting a moustache for his upcoming film "Batla House", said: "I have not completed shooting of the film. We are finishing one big schedule. Nowadays, everybody gets scared of me because I look like a cop."

John will be seen next in "Romeo Akbar Walter" which slated to release on April 12 followed by "Batla House" which will hit the screens on Independence Day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
John Abraham Habitat Humanity India Social causes Bollywood celebritie

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp