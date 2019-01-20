No Mean Cheat

Shama Bhagat By

Express News Service

After a hiatus of two years, Bollywood’s serial kisser Emraan Hashmi is now back with Soumik Sen’s Why Cheat India. The actor was last seen in Milan Luthria’s Baadshaho. The film is based on the unrestricted cheating scams that take place in the Indian education system, especially during competitive exams. On the issue of cheating, Emraan says, “I was sending my son (Ayaan, 5) to school and I realised that a lot of cheating happened in such places. I have cheated in college once and I am not proud of it. I have always felt that someone should stop this malpractice. I don’t know how it operates but I came to know that people send impersonators for exams to help them get better grades. I have been to schools and colleges in India and I know how ineffective our system is. It is so hollow and how it operates is archaic.”

The actor will essay the role of Rakesh Singh, the mastermind who helps students crack exams by different methods of cheating. He says this is the first time that this kind of a fraud has been explored in Hindi cinema. “While films have been made on this topic before, this is the first time a cheating scam has been depicted on the big screen.

Films like Munnabhai MBBS or Mere Apne have just skimmed the surface. Filmmakers have not gone into detailing and have unravelled the real aspect of things. In Why Cheat India, we show how papers are leaked prior to the exams, how proxy exams are done and how politicians are involved in this racket to a certain extent. The candidates’ photographs are changed and how the examiner does not even check the identity cards on purpose. Sometimes students keep a open knife on the classroom desk during an examination. There are many things that we have exposed through this film,” says the actor.

The 39-year-old has turned producer with Why Cheat India—an opportunity he had been waiting to explore with the right script. The actor not only relates strongly to the subject but also believes that it is a global cause of concern. Film direction, however, is still an uncharted territory for Emraan. “Direction will take time. It’s not an easy job and it has to be scheduled properly. Ultimately, I will direct some day but not at the moment. I can’t handle the responsibility right now,” he quips.

Ask him if the movie aims to change the mindsets of people, and Emraan is quick to say, “I can only hope it brings about a big change. If not anything, at least it will start a conversation fundamentally about grades, marks and the learning system. Children are just memorising things that are taught to them. There’s so much fuss about the grades and there’s peer pressure on children. With all these problems children often feel that they can score better marks if they cheat in exams. This cheating will turn them into corrupt individuals when they grow up, which makes no sense. Our education system is faulty and it’s time we brought about some change.”

Bollywood has never been more content-driven, according to Emraan. “Content is king right now and this has been proved with films such as Andhadhun, Uri, Badhaai Ho Badhaai and Sui Dhaaga that have done well at the box office. Audience has realised that big budgets don’t work anymore. Additionally, when films are made with a high budget the stakes are higher.

It will take time to phase out. It’s difficult but not impossible. Slowly the choice of viewers is changing. Going forward, I only want to do films which have a good concept,” explains the actor, who went the extra mile of promoting the film within schools and colleges in India. “I want to meet the education minister in Delhi. At least I will have conversations with them. I want to show schools and teachers who are in the dark about malpractice,” he adds.

Emraan’s films are best remembered for his songs and Why Cheat India does not disappoint. “I think the audience demands songs and my films are incomplete without them. We have thoughtfully put good numbers in the film. But I emphasised more on the concept. Even the song ‘Daaru wargi’ by Guru Randhawa is just for promotional purposes, and revolves around rebellion and debauchery. The lyrics talks about youngsters dreaming about cars, girls and money.

It is in sync with the topic ofthe film.”

The actor’s last film Tigers was released only digitally. Emraan says he “wanted it to release in theatres. But it was not getting a release as it was controversial and the protagonist was a Pakistani.” But with the emergence of streaming services, he thinks perhaps it was not a bad decision after all. “I am glad that people can watch it on digital platform now.

I want to change my image with these films. I know it will take time to establish a different image. I may not get overnight success like I did earlier but I am sure with time everything will change,” says Emraan, who will be next seen in the films, The Body and Father’s Day, later this year. Emraan clarifies, “I am not doing Captain Nawab anymore. But I am doing a series on Netflix titled Bard of Blood, which is based on a book. I am also doing filmmaker Kunal Deshmukh’s next.”