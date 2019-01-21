Home Entertainment Hindi

Anupam Kher welcomes Vicky Kaushal in 'actors' world'

The military drama is based on the 2016 surgical strike carried out by the Indian Armed forces across the border.

Published: 21st January 2019 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Uri: The Surgical Strike is the one of the most awaited films this year. The film is set to release January this year.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has welcomed actor Vicky Kaushal in "actors' world" after watching his performance in the latest release "Uri: The Surgical Strike".

"Welcome to the 'actors' world. You are fantastic in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. Real, gutsy and a performer," Anupam tweeted on Monday.

The 63-year-old actor asked Vicky to remember that he is his own competition.

"The more difficult you make your jo, the more you will explore it. Love and best wishes always," Anupam added.

The movie, released earlier this month, also stars Yami Gautam and Mohit Raina.

The film sees Vicky playing the role of an Indian commando who is involved in the 2016 surgical strikes. It also features Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.

TAGS
Anupam Kher Vicky Kaushal Uri: The Surgical Strike Uri Surgical Strike Yami Gautam

Comments

