Home Entertainment Hindi

I am afraid of controversy, want to stay away from it: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The actor, who became a popular name post the success of 2012 film "Gangs of Wasseypur", got embroiled in a controversy in 2017 after the release of his autobiography "An Ordinary Life".

Published: 21st January 2019 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he wants to stay away from controversies as they shift the focus of the audience from his work to personal life.

The actor, who became a popular name post the success of 2012 film "Gangs of Wasseypur", got embroiled in a controversy in 2017 after the release of his autobiography "An Ordinary Life".

In his memoir, co-written by Rituparna Chatterjee, Nawazuddin detailed his relationships and flings with former Miss India Niharika Singh and actor Sunita Rajwar allegedly without their consent.

The actor later withdrew the book and apologised for hurting the sentiments of women whose name he had mentioned in the memoir.

"I am just the same person. I am an actor and I just want to work. I just want to act. I don't want to talk about anyone and what is happening in my personal life. I don't want people to focus on that. I am known and have become popular due to my work and so I just want to concentrate on my work," Nawazuddin told PTI.

There were also allegations against him that he hired a private detective to spy on his wife.

"I do not feel bad. I just feel why focus on someone's personal life. Celebrities are also human being. Everyone criticises celebrities for every little thing and that should not happen. They are normal human beings," he added.

When asked to remark upon the #MeToo allegations against filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, Nawazuddin maintained a no comment stance.

"I just don't want to talk about it. Why unnecessary create it all again," he said.

The 44-year-old actor said he is afraid of controversies and wants to concentrate on his work.

"For me my career is important. After so many years of struggle I am getting to work so I want to focus on it. I want to try and stay away from all this. Now whether I get affected or not, it is a personal thing."

Nawazuddin will be seen next in "Thackeray", which releases this Friday.

His upcoming projects are "Motichoor Chaknachoor", "Photograph" and "Roam Rome Mein".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gangs of Wasseypur #MeToo Rajkumar Hirani Thackeray

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp