Online petition urges Madhur Bhandarkar to stop making fourth 'Apu' by Satyajit Ray

The Apu Trilogy (Pather Panchali, Aparajito and Apur Sansar) is based on the works by Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhay.

After Madhur Bhandarkar announced on Friday that he will be bringing back Apu of Satyajit Ray’s The Apu Trilogy to the silver screen after a break of 60 years, an online petition has urged the West Bengal government to save a “treasure trove” from being “ruined”.

The Apu Trilogy (Pather Panchali, Aparajito and Apur Sansar) is based on the works by Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhay. They describe the childhood, education and early maturity of a young Bengali named Apu (Apurba Kumar Roy) in the early part of the 20th century. The character is expected to feature in the Bengali period drama Avijatrik: The Wanderlust of Apu, to be directed by Subhrajit Mitra and presented by Madhur Bhandarkar.

“Frequently rated as one of the greatest film series of all time, this series is perfect in every way. Madhur Bhandarkar is trying to make a fourth Apu movie, and I think the government of West Bengal can save us from getting a treasure trove ruined. The Apu Trilogy is the crown jewel of Bengali cinema and is therefore the pride and prestige of every Bengali. If we widen our circle, then this trilogy can also be considered a treasure trove for every movie buff there is in any nation in the world. Please stop the invasion of unwanted sequel of this series, by the opportunity of copyright expiration,” ,” read the petition on change.org.

Filmmaker Pritish Nandy was among the first few to express their opinion on the National Award-winning filmmaker’s new project announcement.“My friend Madhur Bhandarkar wants to take Satyajit Ray’s Apu trilogy ahead. My small request: Please spare Ray the ignominy. Let him be. He does not need anyone’s tribute. He is the greatest filmmaker we have ever had. Let’s not despoil his memory.”

