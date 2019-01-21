Home Entertainment Hindi

PM Modi's 'Jab We Met' comment sets Twitter abuzz after movie museum launch

The Prime Minister, along with most of the Bollywood film fraternity, was in Mumbai on Saturday for the inauguration of the country's first National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC).

'Losers’ backfie with the Honorable PM!' Kartik Aaryan captioned a selfie with filmmakers Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali and Dinesh Vijan, and PM Modi's back. (Photo | Twitter)

PM Modi's 'No selfie Jab We Met' comment on Kartik Aaryan's 'backfie' post has set Twitter abuzz with netizens amused by the PM's sense of humour.

"Losers’ backfie with the Honorable PM!" Kartik Aaryan captioned a selfie with filmmakers Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali and Dinesh Vijan, and PM Modi's back. To this, Modi replied in a tweet: "Not losers but Rockstars! No selfie Jab We Met but there will always be another occasion."

The Prime Minister, along with most of the Bollywood film fraternity, was in Mumbai on Saturday for the inauguration of the country's first National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC) on Peddar Road. 

The star-studded affair saw the presence of celebrities Aamir Khan, Jeetendra, AR Rahman, Asha Bhosle, Kapil Sharma, Poonam Dhillon and others.

PM Modi replied to Kapil Sharma's tweet as well, thanking him for his "kind words". "When Kapil Sharma appreciates somebody's humour, it sure makes that person happy and I am no exception. Thank you for the kind words, Kapil," read the tweet.

Twitter users were quick to respond to PM Modi's quirky replies, attracting both love and criticism. Take a look! 

