Mehsampur wins the Golden Sparrow Award

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Kabir Singh Chowdhry’s debut feature film Mehsampur went on to win the Golden Sparrow Award for Best Editing for Sreejit Karnavar at the recently concluded first edition of the Diorama International Film Festival held in the Capital on Sunday.

Using a heady mix of different filmmaking styles, Mehsampur documents a fictionalised account of iconic singers Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjyot, a folk-singing duo in Punjab in 80s, with the usual action, drama, romance, adventure and thrill from their extraordinary lives, the people who knew them closely, and their shocking assassination in Mehsampur in 1988, to create a piece that leaves you gasping for breath, and still asking for more.

Chandigarh born Chowdhry spent a little more than two years researching the subject, but had set out to make a completely different film. “It was a fictionalised account around Chamkila with him in the backdrop and the story being told from the one who ordered his and Amarjyot’s killings. I spent a lot of time in Punjab, studying the Khalistan movement, meeting people, police officers, and mothers looking for closure for their missing children. I started questioning my ethics. I was collecting other people’s trauma and pain to write my piece, and the process of filmmaking unnerved me. I gave a serious thought into the method. A filmmaker is entitled to do so and how he walkovers everyone else’s trauma gave rise to Mehsampur,” he says on shifting gears midway.

Much like the poster with a pair of dentured  black shoes, it bites the wearer, and is an uneasy watch that proclaims, “any resemblance to actual events, to persons living or dead, is not unintentional.” The unusual disclaimer was deliberate because Chowdhry chose real people to play a fictionalised account of themselves and tell the story that is less intrusive, and more explosive with the final product. “Casting was done to belong to the space between fiction and documentary. And none of them came with baggage or method. But all of them gave their best to the role,” he says.

The cast includes Navjot Randhawa, Devrath Joshi, Lal Chand, Surinder Sonia, Kesar Singh Tikki, Jagjeet Sandhu, among many others. What is more intriguing and interesting at the same time is a film inside a film, to which he says, “A camera is an aggressive object, and you place it on someone’s face, and quest to be authentic, you push buttons on people to act out for your selfish reasons. But it was never my plan to do it this way.”

He found Chamkila’s life fascinating, and how he lived fearlessly, totally aware of the death threats, but he still kept at it. “He reminded me of the 27 Club, and I could relate to him, totally,” says Chowdhry, on the choice of his subject which he says belong to no man’s land, between fiction and documentary.

