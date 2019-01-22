Home Entertainment Hindi

Ritesh Batra's 'Photograph' to release on March 8

'Photograph' stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra.

Published: 22nd January 2019 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

'Photograph' will be screened at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival next month. (Photo | Twitter @riteshbatra)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker Ritesh Batra's upcoming film 'Photograph' is slated to hit the silver screen on March 8.

ALSO READ | Photograph among three desi films at Berlin Film Fest

Batra on Tuesday morning took to Twitter to announce the release date of the film, revolving around a struggling street photographer who is pressured by his grandmother to marry. He convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancee.

"The story begins... 'Photograph'. Releases in cinemas in India on March 8, 2019," he tweeted.

'Photograph' stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra. It also features Farrukh Jaffar, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, Akash Sinha and Saharsh Kumar Shukla.

'Photograph' will be screened at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival next month.

The film will also premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2019, which will be held from January 24 to February 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ritesh Batra Photograph Release date Nawazuddin Siddiqui Sanya Malhotra Farrukh Jaffar Geetanjali Kulkarni Jim Sarbh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp