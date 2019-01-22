Sushant Singh Rajput-Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Sonchiriya' to release on March 1 

Home Entertainment Hindi

Published: 22nd January 2019 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

A shot from 'Sonchiriya'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Sonchiriya' is all set to release on March 1.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film directed by Abhishek Chaubey is set in the 1970s showcasing a small town ruled and dominated by dacoits.

The makers announced the release date on Twitter.

The film, which also features Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles, has been shot in the Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh.

