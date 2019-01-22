Total Dhamaal will be better than the last film: Director Indra Kumar

By Express News Service

After a gap of eight years, director Indra Kumar is back with the third installment in his popular Dhamaal franchise. Titled Total Dhamaal, the adventure-comedy stars an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sonakshi Sinha, Pitobash Tripathy, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and others. The big-budget film is a co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Pen India Limited.

Speaking at the trailer launch of Total Dhamaal in Mumbai, Indra Kumar admitted that the last film in the franchise, Double Dhamaal (2011), did not match up to audience expectations and promised to change that with the new instalment. “I wholeheartedly agree that Double Dhamaal was not as good as Dhamaal. This time around, we have tried hard to ensure that the audience has no reason to complain.”

On the absence of Sanjay Dutt — who played an important character in the previous two films — Kumar said, “It would have been great fun if he was a part of the film. Unfortunately, we couldn’t work out his dates for the film. Bringing together so many actors at the same time was not easy, so I had to omit the character of Kabir Nayak (Sanjay Dutt). We are both sad that this collaboration could not happen.”

Ajay Devgn spoke about his decision to join the Dhamaal franchise and also bankroll the film. “Firstly, the script was so funny that none of us could say no to it. Secondly, the goodwill that Indra Kumar has is unparalleled. He is one of the nicest persons we have in the industry,” Devgn said.

On reuniting with Madhuri Dixit after a gap of 19 years, Anil Kapoor said, “We have had an absolutely phenomenal association over the years. To be back together is not only professionally, but also emotionally great. Hopefully, we will again live up to everyone’s expectations.”

Madhuri Dixit added, “I don’t think Anil Kapoor can ever change. He will always be the same. It’s always a pleasure working with him. I am also working with Ajay Devgn after a long time since Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke (2001). I think if the audience laughs even half the amount that I have laughed working with these people, then Total Dhamaal is a success. It’s been a mad, mad journey for me and I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Total Dhamaal is scheduled to release on February 22, 2019. The music of the film composed by Himesh Reshammiya, who has recreated the iconic songs Paisa Yeh Paisa (from Karz) and Mungda (from Inkaar) for the soundtrack.