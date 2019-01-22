Zee Studios signs four films with top Bollywood directors

By Express News Service

Bollywood production house Zee Studios has roped in four top directors to helm their upcoming projects slated to go on floors in 2019. The filmmakers include Abhishek Sharma (of Parmanu fame), Bosco Martis (of the Bosco-Caesar duo), Sajid Samji (Housefull 3) and Shree Narayan Singh (Toilet Ek Prem Katha). The company plans to roll out a mixed bouquet of films ranging from real-life inspired drama, quirky romantic comedy, family entertainer to a dance film. All the films are in different stages of development and the casting process will begin shortly.

Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios said, “We had a good run with Dhadak and Parmanu in 2018 and are gearing up for our line-up for 2019. So far, we have been co-producing all our films with partners; while we will continue to partner with select production houses and directors, we want to challenge ourselves creatively and back projects from an early development stage. The focus is on creating interesting, innovative, diverse content across genres and languages. These in-house productions, will also allow us to own 100% of the IPs. We look forward to an exciting year ahead.”