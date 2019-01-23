Home Entertainment Hindi

Anupam Kher meets 'mutual admirer' Jimmy Fallon, posts selfie

Kher, who is currently in the city shooting for medical drama 'New Amsterdam', posted a selfie with the late-night talk show presenter on Twitter.

Published: 23rd January 2019 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Anupam Kher with Jimmy Fallon (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Anupam Kher on Wednesday met Jimmy Fallon and the veteran actor said it was a pleasure getting together with the TV host.

Kher, who is currently in the city shooting for medical drama 'New Amsterdam', posted a selfie with the late-night talk show presenter on Twitter.

The veteran actor also said the duo shared mutual admiration for each other's work.

"When you meet someone whose work you admire says he is a fan of your work, it is a wonderful and a humbling feeling.

"Thank you dear @jimmyfallon for your warmth, appreciation and generosity. It was a pleasure meeting and chatting with you," he wrote.

Kher was last seen in Bollywood film 'The Accidental Prime Minister'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anupam Kher Jimmy Fallon New Amsterdam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp