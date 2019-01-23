Anupam Kher meets 'mutual admirer' Jimmy Fallon, posts selfie

By PTI

NEW YORK: Anupam Kher on Wednesday met Jimmy Fallon and the veteran actor said it was a pleasure getting together with the TV host.

Kher, who is currently in the city shooting for medical drama 'New Amsterdam', posted a selfie with the late-night talk show presenter on Twitter.

When you meet someone whose work you admire says he is a fan of your work, it is a wonderful and a humbling feeling. Thank you dear @jimmyfallon for your warmth, appreciation and generosity. It was a pleasure meeting and chatting with you. pic.twitter.com/0W5rDF8axQ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 23, 2019

The veteran actor also said the duo shared mutual admiration for each other's work.

Kher was last seen in Bollywood film 'The Accidental Prime Minister'.