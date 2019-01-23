Home Entertainment Hindi

Basu’s next an action comedy anthology

Director Anurag Basu’s upcoming film is an action comedy anthology featuring four stories set in a quintessential Indian metro.

Published: 23rd January 2019 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Anurag Basu with Bhushan Kumar

By Express News Service

Director Anurag Basu’s upcoming film is an action comedy anthology featuring four stories set in a quintessential Indian metro. The yet-to-be-titled film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi. The intersecting narratives explore the ‘unavoidable jeopardies of life’ in a ‘slice-of-life’ fashion. Basu has already shot major sequences with Abhishek in Mumbai and Kolkata last year; the filmmaker was busy shooting with Rajkummar and Fatima in Bhopal recently.

Producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series has come on board to produce the film, which is slated to release on September 6, 2019. “It’s my pleasure to be working with Bhushan for my next that is a dark comic anthology. It’s our first collaboration but doesn’t seem like one. I am extremely happy to have found this talented new generation cast, though I will trust my friend Pritam for music as always,” Basu said.

