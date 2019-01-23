Debutant Aditya Rawal opposite Shalini Pandey 

By Express News Service

Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal and Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey have been paired opposite each other in Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming production. Titled Bamfaad, the film is a love story set in Allahabad. The project was wrapped up in October last year and is expected to release around July, 2019. The support cast includes Vijay Verma and Jatin Sarna (of Sacred Games fame).

Bamfaad marks the feature film debut of director Ranjan Singh Chandel. Hailing from Kanpur, the 31-year-old filmmaker began his career by assisting Anurag Kashyap on the 2016 film Raman Raghav 2.0. “I started out by assisting Anurag on Raman Raghav 2.0. In 2017, I wrote the short film Juice, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, which won the Best Film award at the Filmfare Short Films Award. Last year, I wrote and directed the short film 5, which won the Best Debut Film award at the Mumbai International Film Festival.”

Speaking about Bamfaad, the director said, “It’s a passionate love story set in North Indian. Aditya, who makes his acting debut in the film, was the discovery of my casting director. I auditioned him and felt he fit the role perfectly. Shalini is playing the female lead and she was an instant choice. We are presently working on the post-production of Bamfaad and hope to release the film in six months. Anurag is actively involved in the film. We’ll soon decided if he will be credited as a presenter or a co-producer.”

Anurag’s new discovery

