Many, many sleepless nights: Karan Johar wonders how he can undo damage done to Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul

By Online Desk

Filmmaker and host of popular talk show 'Koffee With Karan,' Karan Johar has finally opened up about the ill-fate of Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, following the sexist remarks made on the show.

Ever since the episode was aired on Hotstar, the cricketers have been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, mongering all the hate from woke Twitterati and feminists alike.

ALSO READ | Does Gillette's new 'The best men can be' campaign have anything to do with Hardik Pandya?

In an interview with a leading English news channel, Karan Johar said that he is responsible for the unfortunate turn of events, but it has now "gone into a zone which is beyond his control."

"I have to say that I feel very responsible because it was my show, it was my platform. I invited them as guests and so the ramifications and repercussion of the show are my responsibility. I have had so many so many sleepless nights just wondering about how I can undo this damage, who is gonna listen to me," the 46-year-old filmmaker said.

He added: "I have to say and I don't defend myself when I say this. I have to say that the questions that I asked the two boys are the questions I ask everyone including women. Deepika (Padukone) and Alia (Bhatt) were on the show, I asked them those questions. I have no control about the answers that come my way."

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli bemoans the loss of Hardik Pandya ahead of first ODI against New Zealand

Karan also added that his show is run by women and that most of them found the cricketers' comments "crazy, nuts, even funny," but nobody found them inappropriate.

"I regret what has happened to them. And, then there was talk about me actually enjoying the TRP, I don't care about the TRPs," he further added.

The filmmaker also said that although he is not justifying what happened on the show, he feels that the "boys have already paid the price."

"I am just saying that perhaps things were said that may have crossed boundaries and I apologise because it was my platform from where it happened," he said.

After facing severe backlash for his comments, Hardik Pandya posted an apology on social media. The duo was suspended from the ODI side for the Australia series and also the ongoing New Zealand series.