Home Entertainment Hindi

Here's why you should watch 'Soni' on National Girl Child Day! 

As a man, if this movie makes you think, then you know that there's a lot to be fixed at your end. It's time we stop letting women's empowerment campaigns be a farce.

Published: 24th January 2019 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the movie 'Soni.' (Photo | Youtube Screengrab)

By Online Desk

'Support the girl child', 'girls are our future', 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' -- the list of campaigns to empower women goes on. But though we're in the 21st century, there aren't many things concerning women that have changed in the past decade. 

This year's National Girl Child Day theme is 'empowering women for a brighter tomorrow.' It's time our intentions are clear and we act on the issues, not just be vocal about them.

Women are taught to get used to certain things as they grow up. Despite a dozen campaigns trying to bring gender equality, we are often reminded by society that nothing has really changed and that 'boys will be boys.' 

A new film 'Soni' distributed by Netflix points out the problems Indian women face and the message is clear here -- even policewomen are as vulnerable as any other woman in this country. 

The movie revolves around two policewomen, Soni and Kalpana, who suffer in the midst of gender issues. We are told to ignore someone who catcalls us. But Soni stands up for herself and takes on the guy, only to get blamed in the end for failing to follow the protocol. 

One can relate to Soni at various levels. For instance, when Soni walks through a dark lane at night, what she experiences is so relatable that women can't help but recall a time when they faced a similar situation. 

Be it Kalpana's husband trying to lay down the ground rules or Soni's estranged husband coming back to her saying she needs him, the film gives us scores of lessons on misogyny. In one scene, Soni is questioned by her senior for fighting against rogues. It is not just Soni but the voice of womanhood that we see when she asks why she has to explain herself when she is not at fault. All of us have been there, done that.

As a man, if this movie makes you think, then you know that there's a lot to be fixed at your end. It's time we stop letting women's empowerment campaigns be a farce and actually act on them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Girl Child Day Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Soni

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp