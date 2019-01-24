Here's why you should watch 'Soni' on National Girl Child Day! 

By Online Desk

'Support the girl child', 'girls are our future', 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' -- the list of campaigns to empower women goes on. But though we're in the 21st century, there aren't many things concerning women that have changed in the past decade.

This year's National Girl Child Day theme is 'empowering women for a brighter tomorrow.' It's time our intentions are clear and we act on the issues, not just be vocal about them.

Women are taught to get used to certain things as they grow up. Despite a dozen campaigns trying to bring gender equality, we are often reminded by society that nothing has really changed and that 'boys will be boys.'

A new film 'Soni' distributed by Netflix points out the problems Indian women face and the message is clear here -- even policewomen are as vulnerable as any other woman in this country.

The movie revolves around two policewomen, Soni and Kalpana, who suffer in the midst of gender issues. We are told to ignore someone who catcalls us. But Soni stands up for herself and takes on the guy, only to get blamed in the end for failing to follow the protocol.

One can relate to Soni at various levels. For instance, when Soni walks through a dark lane at night, what she experiences is so relatable that women can't help but recall a time when they faced a similar situation.

Be it Kalpana's husband trying to lay down the ground rules or Soni's estranged husband coming back to her saying she needs him, the film gives us scores of lessons on misogyny. In one scene, Soni is questioned by her senior for fighting against rogues. It is not just Soni but the voice of womanhood that we see when she asks why she has to explain herself when she is not at fault. All of us have been there, done that.

As a man, if this movie makes you think, then you know that there's a lot to be fixed at your end. It's time we stop letting women's empowerment campaigns be a farce and actually act on them.