Gulshan Devaiah takes up boxing in real life after 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'

Gulshan Devaiah said that it kind of resonated well with me almost, like I felt like why didn't I discover this earlier.

Published: 24th January 2019 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Gulshan Devaiah

Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Gulshan Devaiah took up boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA) in real life after training for the film "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota". He says he took it up because had begun to enjoy it a lot while training for the movie,

"There is a certain philosophy in fighting in the different martial arts and I think I started connecting with that and particularly what I enjoyed most of all the routines we did was boxing and after we finished filming and it was my wife said you should cornice doing MMA and that we both should do it together. I figured that's a great idea because I has begun to enjoy it a lot while training," Gulshan said in a statement.

He added that it "kind of resonated well with me almost, like I felt like why didn't I discover this earlier".

"Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota" is directed by Vasan Bala and produced under the RSVP banner.

Gulshan plays a martial art expert in the movie, which is slated to release on March 15.

