Home Entertainment Hindi

Guneet Monga’s short film nominated for Oscars

Indian producer Guneet Monga’s new short film, Period. End of Sentence, has been nominated for Best Documentary Short at the 91st Academy Awards.

Published: 24th January 2019 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Indian producer Guneet Monga’s new short film, Period. End of Sentence, has been nominated for Best Documentary Short at the 91st Academy Awards. The India-set film is directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi and is executive produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment.

The film highlights the issue of menstrual hygiene in rural India. The non-fiction narrative follows the experiences of girls and women in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh as they fight against the stigma of female sanitation. The film also explores how the installation of a cost-effective sanitary napkin dispenser changes the lives of these women.

Other films nominated in the category are: A Night at the Garden, End Game, Lifeboat and Black Sheep. The 2019 Oscar ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, USA on February 24.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp