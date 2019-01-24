Guneet Monga’s short film nominated for Oscars

By Express News Service

Indian producer Guneet Monga’s new short film, Period. End of Sentence, has been nominated for Best Documentary Short at the 91st Academy Awards. The India-set film is directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi and is executive produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment.

The film highlights the issue of menstrual hygiene in rural India. The non-fiction narrative follows the experiences of girls and women in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh as they fight against the stigma of female sanitation. The film also explores how the installation of a cost-effective sanitary napkin dispenser changes the lives of these women.

Other films nominated in the category are: A Night at the Garden, End Game, Lifeboat and Black Sheep. The 2019 Oscar ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, USA on February 24.