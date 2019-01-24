Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut has immortalized the character of Rani Laxmibai: Manoj Kumar

Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi' is a patriotic film based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi.

Published: 24th January 2019 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut as 'Manikarnika'.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut as 'Manikarnika'. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar has praised actress Kangana Ranaut after watching her forthcoming film 'Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi' by saying that she was born to play the character of Rani Laxmbai onscreen.

Manoj Kumar was interacting with the media on Wednesday in Mumbai at a special screening of the film.

Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi' is a patriotic film based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi.

ALSO READ: Deep-rooted sexism led to doubts on my direction, says Kangana Ranaut 

Manoj Kumar, who is known for featuring in memorable patriotic films such as 'Shaheed', 'Upkar', 'Purab Aur Paschim' and 'Kranti' praised Kangana Ranaut's performance in 'Manikarnika..'. "Kangana has once again immortalized Rani Laxmibai who was lost in history books.

"I think Kangana was born to play her character onscreen. Everybody has done a great job in the film, but Kangana has immortalized the character of Rani Laxmibai onscreen."

ALSO READ: Have been harassed by actors on sets, says Kangana Ranaut

'Manikarnika...' feautres Kangana Ranaut, Atul Kulkarni, Ankita Lokhande, Mishti, Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongpa and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles.

It is directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut. The film is produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti.

The film is scheduled to be released on January 25.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Manoj Kumar Rani Laxmiba

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp