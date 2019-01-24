Home Entertainment Hindi

Remo D’Souza’s dance film goes on floors in Punjab

Remo D’Souza’s upcoming 3D dance film starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor went on floors in Punjab yesterday.

Published: 24th January 2019 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

 

Varun Dhawan

Remo D’Souza’s upcoming 3D dance film starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor went on floors in Punjab yesterday. The big-budget film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. Shooting commenced with the staging of a Punjabi wedding song and is expected to go on for seven days. In the film, Varun and Shraddha will be seen in the role of professional dancers representing India on an international stage. After wrapping up the Punjab schedule, the makers will fly to London on February 10 for a 40-day schedule. A majority of the film is set in UK and features several dance-offs along the lines of the Hollywood franchise, Step Up.

The music of the film is composed by Remo’s frequent collaborators Sachin-Jigar. “It’s an exciting project for our music label to be associated with, since being a dance film it has scope for a lot of songs. We have 12 in all and Sachin–Jigar’s album will be a mix of original, folk and recreated songs,” read a statement from T-Series.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif was slated to play the female lead in the film but she dropped out of the project due to date clashes with Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. Shraddha and Varun have earlier shared screen space in Remo’s last dance film, ABCD 2.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp