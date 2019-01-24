Remo D’Souza’s dance film goes on floors in Punjab

By Express News Service

Varun Dhawan

Remo D’Souza’s upcoming 3D dance film starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor went on floors in Punjab yesterday. The big-budget film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. Shooting commenced with the staging of a Punjabi wedding song and is expected to go on for seven days. In the film, Varun and Shraddha will be seen in the role of professional dancers representing India on an international stage. After wrapping up the Punjab schedule, the makers will fly to London on February 10 for a 40-day schedule. A majority of the film is set in UK and features several dance-offs along the lines of the Hollywood franchise, Step Up.

The music of the film is composed by Remo’s frequent collaborators Sachin-Jigar. “It’s an exciting project for our music label to be associated with, since being a dance film it has scope for a lot of songs. We have 12 in all and Sachin–Jigar’s album will be a mix of original, folk and recreated songs,” read a statement from T-Series.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif was slated to play the female lead in the film but she dropped out of the project due to date clashes with Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. Shraddha and Varun have earlier shared screen space in Remo’s last dance film, ABCD 2.