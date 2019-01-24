Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Kriti Sanon-Kartik Aryan starrer rom-com 'Lukka Chuppi' trailer out

Directed by debutant director Laxman Utekar, Lukka Chuppi is about a secret live-in relationship which goes wrong!

Published: 24th January 2019 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 01:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aryan. (Photo | Twitter@Youtube)

By Online Desk

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aryan-starrer 'Lukka Chuppi's trailer is out and it makes us think twice about live-in relationships!

Directed by debutant Laxman Utekar the rom-com revolves around a modern day couple who decides to live in rather than get married. All is well till the couple's parents turn up and start living with them!

Check out the trailer:

 

Bringing in a breath of fresh air, the movie has Kriti Sanon opposite Kartik Aryan for the first time and a brilliant star cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana.

The 2 minutes 49-second trailer was launched in Mumbai. While Kartik Aryan carried the cool boy look, Kriti Sanon looked beautiful in a green dress.

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aryan at the trailer launch in Mumbai. (Photo | Twitter)
Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aryan at the trailer launch in Mumbai. (Photo | Twitter)

The movie's shoot began in early August last year and has extensively been shot in Mathura and Gwalior. The first look of the movie was released on Wednesday and it perfectly matches the film's title.

The film is all set to release on March 1 and will give stiff competition to Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Son Chiriya'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Laxman utekar Lukka Chuppi Kartik Aryan Kriti Sanon Lukka Chuppi trailer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp