WATCH | Kriti Sanon-Kartik Aryan starrer rom-com 'Lukka Chuppi' trailer out

By Online Desk

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aryan-starrer 'Lukka Chuppi's trailer is out and it makes us think twice about live-in relationships!

Directed by debutant Laxman Utekar the rom-com revolves around a modern day couple who decides to live in rather than get married. All is well till the couple's parents turn up and start living with them!

Check out the trailer:

Bringing in a breath of fresh air, the movie has Kriti Sanon opposite Kartik Aryan for the first time and a brilliant star cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana.

The 2 minutes 49-second trailer was launched in Mumbai. While Kartik Aryan carried the cool boy look, Kriti Sanon looked beautiful in a green dress.

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aryan at the trailer launch in Mumbai. (Photo | Twitter)

The movie's shoot began in early August last year and has extensively been shot in Mathura and Gwalior. The first look of the movie was released on Wednesday and it perfectly matches the film's title.

The film is all set to release on March 1 and will give stiff competition to Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Son Chiriya'.