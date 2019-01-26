Boman Irani joins the cast of PM Narendra Modi

By Express News Service

Fresh off of launching his new production house, Boman Irani has moved back into his acting slot as he joins the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which stars Vivek Oberoi in the titular role. The actor, who joins Darshan Kumaar as the latest entry into this burgeoning cast, said it was an honour to be chosen to be part of this film, which is directed by Omung Kumar.

“It’s a strong team comprising Sandip Singh, Omung Kumar and Vivekanand Oberoi and I am

looking forward to working with them. This has been a great start to my New Year and I am looking

forward to this remarkable journey,” said Irani.

Producer Sandip Ssingh said the actor’s presence as part of the cast gives the project its much-needed experience and depth. “I believe a strong cast is a foundation to making a great film. We are very excited to have such amazing actors on board and I can’t wait to begin shooting.”

The biopic will trace the journey of Modi from his beginnings to his years as chief minister onto his landmark win at the 2014 general election and being nominated as prime minister. Actor Suresh Oberoi, Vivek’s father, is co-producing the film along with Singh. The first schedule of the biopic is expected to start in a fortnight.