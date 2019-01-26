These new photos of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas from their haldi and wedding will leave you asking for more!
Of late, more unseen photos from their nuptials have been circulating on social media and all we will say is, the more, the merrier!
Published: 26th January 2019 06:35 AM
Our favourite celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a beautiful haldi ceremony in addition to their lavish wedding and receptions. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel shared some pictures clicked by Joseph Radhik, their official wedding photographer, and we can't help but obsess over them!
This photo from Priyanka's mehendi has left us all in awe:
Priyanka and Nick twin in white! Priyanka wore a white anarkali by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Nick wore a kurta pyjama set.
Nick's mother Denise Jonas can be seen sitting beside Priyanka.
Check out those arms!
This is our favourite!
Lay on the turmeric paste!
Priyanka in a ritual post the haldi.
Parineeti Chopra, actor and PC's cousin, shared a picture with her jijaji last week:
We love this expression on PC!
Here are new photos from PC-Nick's wedding!
Sister goals!
A blurry photo of love.
Don't they look adorable?
Priyanka and Nick stare into each other's eyes.
Priyanka and her girl gang.
The global icons got married at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace with two wedding ceremonies on December 1 and 2.
We are never going to tire of more photos. Are you?