These new photos of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas from their haldi and wedding will leave you asking for more! 

Our favourite celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a beautiful haldi ceremony in addition to their lavish wedding and receptions. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel shared some pictures clicked by Joseph Radhik, their official wedding photographer, and we can't help but obsess over them!

This photo from Priyanka's mehendi has left us all in awe:

Of late, more unseen photos from their nuptials have been circulating on social media and all we will say is, the more, the merrier!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their haldi .

Priyanka and Nick twin in white! Priyanka wore a white anarkali by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Nick wore a kurta pyjama set.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their haldi .

Nick's mother Denise Jonas can be seen sitting beside Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their haldi .

Check out those arms!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their haldi .

This is our favourite!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their haldi .

Lay on the turmeric paste!

Nick Jonas

Priyanka in a ritual post the haldi.

(Photo | Twitter)

Parineeti Chopra, actor and PC's cousin, shared a picture with her jijaji last week:

Parineeti and Nick at the haldi

We love this expression on PC!

Priyanka Chopra at her haldi .

Here are new photos from PC-Nick's wedding!

(Photo | Joseph Radhik/ Instagram)

Sister goals!

Parineeti captioned it ' behenein '. (Photo | Joseph Radhik/ Instagram)

A blurry photo of love.

(Photo | Joseph Radhik/ Instagram)

Don't they look adorable?

(Photo | Joseph Radhik/ Instagram)

Priyanka and Nick stare into each other's eyes.

(Photo | Joseph Radhik/ Instagram)

(Photo | Twitter)

Priyanka and her girl gang.

(Photo | Parineeti Chopra/ Instagram)

The global icons got married at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace with two wedding ceremonies on December 1 and 2.

(Photo | Joseph Radhik/ Instagram)

We are never going to tire of more photos. Are you?