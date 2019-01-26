WATCH: Salman Khan’s ‘Bharat’ teaser shows actor in different avatars

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat' have unveiled the first teaser of the film.

The one-minute and twenty-six second teaser shows Salman Khan in different avatars.

Salman Khan took to social media to announce the release of the teaser, captioning it, "The Journey of a Man and a Nation together, ‘Bharat’ is here!"

According to reports the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor will be seen sporting five different looks in the film spanning 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

The film is Salman Khan's third collaboration with director Ali Abbas Zafar after the 2016's 'Sultan' and 2017's 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'

Interestingly, even though the teaser shows Salman Khan, it does not reveal his lead pair Katrina Kaif at all.

Previously Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were seen together in the films 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'