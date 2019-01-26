‘The good, the bad, the ugly - all are inspiring’

By Express News Service

Ritviz Srivastava aka Ritviz has become an instant hit with his music video reaching 1 million views in just a week after it’s release. The Pune based 22-year-old DJ, singer, composer and Hindustani dance music producer is popularly referred to as the youngest EDM prodigy of India. With bass heavy music, and rich eastern sounds, the singer has been training as a Hindustani classical musician since the age of 6. He was recently announced the winner of Bacardi House Party Sessions India, and his latest single ‘Udd Gaye’ was handpicked and released by AIB and Nucleya.

From a very young age Ritviz wanted to compose his own material. “Once I learnt production, I was finally able to do that and in 2014 I released my first two songs as an EP titled ‘Vizdumb’. Even though my training was in Indian classical vocals, I wanted to explore what more I could do. I was actually trying to sing in English at the time and the production was also slightly more western. My 2nd EP ‘YUV’ had four tracks in it and I decided against using vocals at all,” he says. Instead the singer used a lot of his own classical influences in terms of composition and sound design.

“I spent close to two years writing the four tracks on ‘YUV’ and in my opinion that has been my best piece of work so far. For my upcoming album ‘VED’ I wanted to go back to my roots and in way collaborate with myself. ‘Udd Gaye’, ‘Jeet’, ‘Barso’ are part of a list of eight tracks that would be called VED,” he adds.

Ritviz believes that Indian music is evolving at a very fast pace. “Mainstream media is no longer the only medium where you can consume music. People have access to more music now than ever before.”

Talking about ‘Udd Gaye’, he shares, “It is about how I felt when I saw my childhood crush for the very first time. It was an innocent feeling of falling head over heels in love with someone at first sight.”

But it is not just romantic love that inspires the singer. Many wouldn’t know that he also wrote a novel when he was in 9th standard. He says, “Inspiration can come from anything honestly, I find it really hard to create an environment or a zone for working. It is more about going with the flow and letting anything and everything inspire me – the good, the bad, as well as the ugly.”

Has he noticed any difference after his song hit the big number on Youtube. He says, “Everything is more or less the same. But yes, I travel more now because shows are happening left right and center. Other than that everything is pretty much the same.”

With a passion for music, his fan base is increasing by the day and he has a long way ahead. “Making music keeps me happy and content and I just want to be able to make music the way I like to. I feel I will be able to do this most effortlessly if I have my own channel through which I can distribute my music. This is where Bacardi House Party Sessions comes into the picture – they’re supporting my upcoming album and helping out with various aspects of production and marketing,” he says.

The singer also plans to start working on a brand new show which he will tour with in the coming year. “And possibly another album will also happen in the meanwhile,” he signs off.