Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Varun Dhawan celebrate Republic Day at Attari-Wagah border

Yami and Vicky, who are on roll with the success of "Uri...", too shared the videos and photographs of their border visit on social media.

Wagah border

Vicky Kaushal and his Uri co-star Yami Gautam performed live at the Attari-Wagah border on Republic Day. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: On the ocassion of 70th Republic Day on Saturday, the "Uri: The Surgical Strike" stars Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, along with actor Varun Dhawan, performed live at the Attari-Wagah border.

Honoured to be a part of the celebrations, Varun took to social media to post a photograph of his patriotic performance.

"An incredible honour to perform live at the Attari border today...thank you, Jai Hind, Happy Republic Day," he captioned the photograph.

Varun was also accompanied by choreographer-director Remo D'Souza at the event.

Yami and Vicky, who are on roll with the success of "Uri...", too shared the videos and photographs of their border visit on social media. They both were dressed in ethnic.

Yami had a "surreal experience" at the border as she wrote: "The josh was unbeatable today for the Republic day celebrations at the Wagah Border."

Vicky said that he was " thrilled and honoured to celebrate Republic Day with our First Line of Defence- the BSF Jawaans and a crowd of 28,000 Indians at the Attari Wagah border."

