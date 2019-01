By Express News Service

Karan Johar, who is known for his romantic films, has recently said that he wants to make a heartfelt gay romance film. The filmmaker made the statement during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum, Davos.

“Being a leading filmmaker, I can make movies on the subject. I would love to make a homosexual love story and would want to cast two leading actors in the film. I don’t have in mind specific names of the actors I want to cast in the film, but want to make such a film,” he said.