Vivek Oberoi starts shooting for PM Narendra Modi

Director Omung Kumar’s upcoming film, PM Narendra Modi, went on floors in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Published: 29th January 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

The poster features Vivek, dressed in a yellow kurta with tricolour in the backdrop. (Photo | YouTube @taran_adarsh)

By Express News Service

 

Director Omung Kumar’s upcoming film, PM Narendra Modi, went on floors in Ahmedabad on Monday. The political biopic stars Vivekananda Oberoi in the role of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Boman Irani and Darshan Kumaar are also part of the cast. A majority of the film will be shot across various locations in Gujarat. “We finally begin this journey with the love and blessings of Ganpati Bappa, dad Suresh Oberoi and each and every one of you. Thank you for your love and support,” Oberoi tweeted.

Last week, producer Sandeep Singh’s company, Legend Global Studio, had signed an `177 Crore Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government at the Gujarat Global Summit 2019. “This MoU is a wonderful association for Legend Global Studio. The infrastructure, road network and ease of location scouting and shooting,  makes Gujarat a wonderful place for filmmakers. I think this will mark the beginning of a new era of films shot in Gujarat,” said Sandeep Singh.

