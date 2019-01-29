Home Entertainment Hindi

Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi join 'PM Narendra Modi' cast

The makers of "PM Narendra Modi" on Tuesday announced the remaining cast of the film.

Published: 29th January 2019 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Vivek Oberoi. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actors Zarina Wahab and Manoj Joshi have been roped in to star in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic.

The makers of "PM Narendra Modi" on Tuesday announced the remaining cast of the film.

Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Akshat R Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, Rajendra Gupta, and Yatin Karyekar also star in the biopic.

"A solid star cast with talented actors is the base of an effective cinematic experience.

"With 'PM Narendra Modi' we have got actors who are not just experienced but are also the right mix for a prestigious project like a biopic on Mr Narendra Modi," producer Sandip Ssingh said in a statement.

Boman Irani and Darshan Kumaar are already on board.

ALSO READ | Vivek Oberoi starts shooting for PM Narendra Modi

Vivek Oberoi set to play the title role in the film, to be directed by Omung Kumar.

The biopic will traverse the journey of Modi from his beginnings to his years as chief minister onto his landmark win at the 2014 general elections and being nominated as prime minister.

Actor Suresh Oberoi, Vivek's father, is co-producing the film along with Ssingh.

Shooting is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp