Home Entertainment Hindi

Richie Mehta’s Delhi Crime gets picked up by Netflix

Over six years of research went into the making of the series, which was shot on location in New Delhi.

Published: 30th January 2019 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Indo-Canadian filmmaker Richie Mehta’s upcoming seven-part series, Delhi Crime, had its world premiere yesterday at Sundance Film Festival in the Indie Episodic category. The police-procedural thriller, based on the 2012 Delhi gang rape, will be available on Netflix from March 22. It stars Rasika Dugal and Shefali Shah in the lead roles.

Over six years of research went into the making of the series, which was shot on location in New Delhi. Mehta said, “The making of Delhi Crime has been a personally transformative journey; speaking to every individual involved, retracing the paths that the police took during the course of the investigation, and hearing of the determination that it took for the case to be closed, despite severe limitations. I hope that we’ve been able to provide context, catharsis and open once again a difficult conversation that must be had about the forces that enabled this brutality.”

Simran Sethi, Director, International Originals, Netflix, said,  “Delhi Crime is an important story told with sensitivity and responsibility, and we are honoured to help bring this series to Indian and global audiences. It is honest, emotional and powerful. Shows like this bring a much-needed lens to the lived reality of women around the world. Watching this series is an affecting experience, and we are sure it will be as meaningful of an experience for Netflix audiences as it was for us.”

Delhi Crime also stars Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Gopal Datt, Vinod Sherawat and Yashaswini Dayama. Riche Mehta has previously directed Amal (2007), Siddharth (2013), and I’ll Follow You Down (2014).

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp