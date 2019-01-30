Richie Mehta’s Delhi Crime gets picked up by Netflix

By Express News Service

Indo-Canadian filmmaker Richie Mehta’s upcoming seven-part series, Delhi Crime, had its world premiere yesterday at Sundance Film Festival in the Indie Episodic category. The police-procedural thriller, based on the 2012 Delhi gang rape, will be available on Netflix from March 22. It stars Rasika Dugal and Shefali Shah in the lead roles.

Over six years of research went into the making of the series, which was shot on location in New Delhi. Mehta said, “The making of Delhi Crime has been a personally transformative journey; speaking to every individual involved, retracing the paths that the police took during the course of the investigation, and hearing of the determination that it took for the case to be closed, despite severe limitations. I hope that we’ve been able to provide context, catharsis and open once again a difficult conversation that must be had about the forces that enabled this brutality.”

Simran Sethi, Director, International Originals, Netflix, said, “Delhi Crime is an important story told with sensitivity and responsibility, and we are honoured to help bring this series to Indian and global audiences. It is honest, emotional and powerful. Shows like this bring a much-needed lens to the lived reality of women around the world. Watching this series is an affecting experience, and we are sure it will be as meaningful of an experience for Netflix audiences as it was for us.”

Delhi Crime also stars Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Gopal Datt, Vinod Sherawat and Yashaswini Dayama. Riche Mehta has previously directed Amal (2007), Siddharth (2013), and I’ll Follow You Down (2014).