Womaniya not shelved, to go on floors on Feb 10, says Anurag Kashyap

By Express News Service

Refuting rumours that his upcoming production, tentatively titled Womaniya, has been shelved due to budgetary constraints, producer Anurag Kashyap announced yesterday that the film will go on floors on February 10. Directed by debutant Tushar Hiranandani, Womaniya is based on the real-life story of octogenarian sharpshooters, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, to be portrayed in the film by Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar.

The film was initially slated to be produced under Phantom Films — the former production house co-owned by Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena and Vikramaditya Motwane. However, following the dissolution of the company last year in light of the sexual harassment allegations against Vikas Bahl, production duties were carried over by Reliance Entertainment, which co-owned 50 per cent stakes in Phantom.

Womaniya will be shot across various locations in Uttar Pradesh. Tushar Hiranandani has previously worked as a writer on Dishoom, Ek Villain, ABCD 2 and Grand Masti.

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s 2018 directorial, Manmarziyaan. Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming release is Sonchiriya, directed by Abhishek Chaubey.