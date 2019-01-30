Zarina Wahab, Barkha join PM Narendra Modi  film

By Express News Service

The final cast of PM Narendra Modi has been announced and Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan and Barkha Bisht Sengupta have joined Boman Irani, Darshan Kumar, Akshat R. Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar as part of the biopic. The film, which will chronicle the journey of the 14th Prime Minister of India from his childhood to Chief Minsterial period to his landmark 2014 election win, sees Vivekanand Oberoi playing the titular role.

“A solid star cast with talented actors is the base of an effective cinematic experience. With PM Narendra Modi we have got actors who are not just experienced but are also the right mix for a prestigious project like a biopic on Mr Narendra Modi. I am excited at the prospect of having such a talented cast and to work with them along with Omung,” Producer Sandip Ssingh said in a statement.

The film is directed by Omung Kumar, who incidentally debuted in 2014 with a sports biopic Mary Kom starring Priyanka Chopra.